ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pa­kistan attached utmost importance to its bilat­eral relations with Af­ghanistan and was fully committed to further im­proving ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The President ex­pressed these views while talking to the out­going Afghan Ambassa­dor Atif Mashal, who paid a farewell call on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan had deep interest in strengthening rela­tions with all neighbours, especially Afghanistan.

He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the region, adding that goals of economic prosperity and regional connectivity could not be realized without a stable and prosperous Afghani­stan.

The President also wel­comed Loya Jirga deci­sion’s to release the re­maining prisoners as per US-Taliban peace agree­ment.

President Alvi told the Afghan Ambassador that Pakistan treated Afghan refugees like brothers and provided them all health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted Pa­kistan’s role in the recon­struction of Afghanistan by building hospitals, schools, universities and roads.

The President also lauded the government’s decision to open Gwa­dar Port for Afghan trade and expressed the hope that it would facilitate Af­ghan transit trade as well as improve economic re­lations between the two countries.

The Afghan Ambas­sador appreciated Pa­kistan’s contribution in promoting peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.