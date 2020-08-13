Share:

LAHORE - A high level meeting was held in the CCPO office under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Zulfiqar Hameed in connection with Muharram.

The meeting was attended by several officers including DIG Investigations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Additional Director FIA Cyber Crimes Abu Zar Sabteen, Deputy Director Waqas Syed, SSP CTD Mohiuddin and Legal Chief PTA Rana Ashfaq, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad and SP Security Lahore Bilal Zafar.

Various proposals on prevention of uploading of provocative content were discussed and action against those who spread chaos and its modalities were reviewed in detail.

Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing Abu Zar Sabteen said in the meeting that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing will issue immediate notices to those who upload hateful content, speeches, while Legal Chief of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Rana Ashfaq said that PTA’s provocative YouTube channels and rob the relevant authorities for immediate closure of web pages in the meeting. In the meeting, CCPO Lahore directed SP Security Bilal Zafar to create a personal file identifying/records the person who spread chaos on social media.

Details should also be shared with CTD, FIA and PTA. The Police, CTD, FIA and PTA will take joint action against miscreants, he added; stern action should be taken against those who affront religious sentiments on social media.

Police, FIA Cyber Crime Wing, PTA and CTD will hold a joint meeting every week. CCPO Lahore said that it was a criminal offense to make obscene speeches, images and incite religious sentiments on social media.

PHP launches 7 day plantation

As per direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Addl IG PHP Captain (retired), Zafar Iqbal Awan Sitar-e-Imtiaz has launched plantation campaign by Punjab Highway Patrol across the province under clean and green Pakistan programme and in this special plantation campaign, all officers and officials of PHP have been directed to participate in it so that environmental pollution may be reduced.

Under special instructions of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol PHP Captain (retired) Zafar Iqbal Awan Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Punjab Highway Patrol is continuously working to reduce environmental pollution under clean and green Pakistan programme .

and PHP during year of 2020 planted 06 lac 44 thousand 7 hundred and sixty eight saplings across the province from January to July, whereas 7 day plantation campaign has been started from August 11 and in this regard, letters have been issued to all regional SSPs.

According to the details in 7 day plantation campaign, 358 pickets of Punjab Highway Patrol will take part in this plantation campaign under command of DSPs of respective district, under which patrolling post of every district shall plant environmental friendly saplings within their beat area and for this purpose, saplings shall be taken from forest department, PHA and private nurseries by community policing.

During this campaign, saplings shall be planted which will be compatible with environment of specific area keeping in view speedy nourishment.

Addl IG PHP Captain (retired), Zafar Iqbal Awan directed to all officers and officials of PHP that officers and officials of every rank should fully participate in this plantation campaign for making it successful so that these efforts both on individual level and collective level may reduce environmental pollution.