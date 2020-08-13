Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia at the end of this week on August 16, DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar Babar has stated.

The COAS may likewise meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

The sources have disclosed that the "ongoing misconception" between the two key accomplices would die down because of the military head's up and coming visit.

The reference was to comments made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi communicating dissatisfaction with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for not taking a solid position on Kashmir.

"Indeed, he [Gen Bajwa] is voyaging," DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar affirmed to Reuters, saying that the visit was pre-arranged and "fundamentally military undertakings situated."

Not long after the comments, the legislature was reprimanded by restriction pioneer Shehbaz Sharif, who named FM Qureshi's announcement "exceptionally appalling, flippant".

"The supercilious mentality by this legislature is subverting Pakistan's center relations with neighborly nations," Shehbaz had written in a tweet.

The unfamiliar clergyman said that Saudi Arabia was a central member and that with the oil-creating nation close by, a useful OIC meeting could be held.

On Monday, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, met the COAS to examine matters of common intrigue, provincial security and reciprocal resistance relations.