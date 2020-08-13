Share:

Peshawar-Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) on Wednesday approved 107 development schemes of sports, culture, tourism, archaeology and youth affairs department worth Rs.748 million under 1000 playing facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The projects including promotion, preservation and development of Kalash Culture Programme costing Rs.97 million, establishment of Female Indoor Sports Facilities costing Rs.99 million, establishment of Sports City Cost Rs.20 million and development of Gabeen Valley & Sulatan Valley as Tourist Resort costing Rs.31.30 million were discussed in a meeting held under the chair of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through instant 107 sub-components, different sports facilities i.e. development/construction of playgrounds and badminton hall will be established. Main objective of the umbrella scheme is to provide basic playing facilities to the youth at the gross root level. The chair directed department of sports to ensure and to avoid duplication as similar nature umbrella schemes were part of sports development portfolio.

Shakeel Qadir also directed the Director General Sports to ensure availability of land record (Fard, Deed etc.) and also NOC from the institutes i.e. schools, colleges, universities and other government institutes that the general public would be allowed to use the facilities during specified times.

According to the details of DDWP documents, 5 schemes costing Rs.75.222 million were approved for District Abbottabad which included renovation/repairing of Karatay Hall/Basketball ground in City Sports Complex, Playground Banda Singllian, renovation/repairing of Squash Court in City Sport Complex, construction of Cricket Play Ground at Barahotar UC Namli Maira and construction of Climbing Wall at Qunj Football Ground.

Similarly the forum approved 4 schemes costing Rs.35.02 million for District Bannu, including construction of Badminton Hall at Post Graduate College, construction of Badminton Hall at Bannu Township, construction of Cricket Academy at Post graduate College and construction of Climbing Wall at Bannu Sports Complex.

The DDWP also approved 7 schemes costing Rs. 41.86 million for District Buner, which included construction of Playground No.1 on Detach Property at GHHS Kulyarai, construction of Volleyball Court at GHS Chinar Playground, up-gradation of Playground on Detach Property at GHSS Ambela, construction of 04 number playing facilities (Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton Court and Cricket Academy) at GGDC Daggar, construction of volleyball and kabbadi courts and rehabilitation of playground on detach property at GHS Sora, construction of Cricket Academy on detach property at GHSS GadezaiPir Baba and Construction of Badminton Hall at GPS Malakpur Buner.

Similarly, 5 schemes costing Rs.36.01 million were approved for District Charsadda which included construction of badminton hall at GHSS (Hayatullah Shaheed), Rajjar, construction of badminton hall at Tehsil playground, Shabqadar, construction of Cricket Academy at Prang Charsadda, construction of Cricket Academy at Tehsil Playground Tangi and construction of Cricket Academy at Tehsil Playground Turangzai.

The DDWP also approved 4 schemes of Rs. 33.43 million for District Chitral Upper, including construction of playground at Mastuj, construction of polo-grounds at Mastuj, construction of polo-grounds at Chuinj Mastuj and construction of polo-ground at Harchin.

Similarly the forum approved 2 schemes costing Rs.11.34 million for District Chitral Lower, including construction of playground at GHS Ayun and construction of playground at GHS Sweer.

Six schemes of Rs.29.43 million were also approved for District D.I Khan which included construction of badminton hall at Nilli Kothi, constructions of cricket academy at RattaKulachi Stadium, construction of basketball & volleyball court at GDC Paharpur, construction of basketball & Volleyball court at tehsil playground Prova, Construction of Basketball & volleyball court at GDC Billot Sharif Paharpur and construction of climbing wall at RattaKulachi Stadium.

The DDWP also approved 3 schemes of Rs.21.54 million for District Dir Lower including construction of badminton hall at GHSS Mayar, construction of playground at Tazagram U/C Tazagram and construction of playground at Teroona U/C Khadagzai.

Three schemes costing Rs.24.521 million were also approved for District Haripur which included construction of playground at Beer UC Beer, construction of playground at Hattar U/C Hattar and construction of playground at Main Chowk KTS Haripur.

The DDWP approves seven schemes of Rs.41.29 million for merged District Khyber including Zangal Cricket Ground Leo Shalman Thesil Landikotal, Chappari Cricket Ground Tehsil Jamrud, Qamver Khel Arena khialmat Shah Killi Cricket Academy Tehsil Bara, Cricket Academy Ala Dhand Qamar Khel Muhammad Ameen Killi Tehsil Bara, Martial Arts Areena Mandi Kas Tehsil Bara, Martial Arts Areena Sur Kas No.2 Tehsil Bara and Cricket Academy Katia Khel Tehsil Jamrud.

Four schemes of Rs.38.985 million for District Kohat were also approved which included construction of badminton hall at Capt. Zaheer-ul-Islam Shaheed Stadium, construction of badminton hall at Meri Sport Stadium, improvement of Municipal Football Ground and construction of climbing wall at Kohat Sports Complex.