Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s leading digital streaming platform, Deikho, recently launched the trailer of their new original webseries, ‘Mein Aur Woh’. It’s a light-hearted series revolving around daily life issues of Khizer played by Mustafa Ali Khan and Mehrunisa played by Mariam Saleem.

The series promises to bring a high dose of laughter, emotion and quirkiness for their audience. The six episodes series produced by Ideation, will be streaming from August 16, exclusively on Deikho.