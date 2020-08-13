Share:

Lahore - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Mohsin Latif Abbas, a PML-N MPA from Punjab and nephew of Nawaz Sharif, to appear before the accountability body’s Lahore office on 17th August to record his statements in an inquiry on alleged corruption and misuse of authority. The MPA has been named in an inquiry along with officials of the Auqaf Department, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and the Revenue Department. The inquiry also names former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The body seeks Mohsin Abbas’s statement on alleged misuse of authority in fixing the land rate of Katchi Abadi Shah Shams Qari in Lahore.