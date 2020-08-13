Share:

ISLAMABAD - The outgoing Afghan Ambassador, Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid a farewell visit to Chief of the Army Staff ( COAS ), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) directorate, the dignitary thanked the COAS for support to Afghanistan and Afghan peace process during his tenure.

The Afghan peace process includes the proposals and negotiations in a bid to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan. Efforts were going on since the war began in 2001, however, the negotiations and the peace movement intensified in 2018 amid talks between the Taliban, which is the main group fighting the Afghan government and American troops, and the United States. Most of the talks took place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where a Taliban office is based.