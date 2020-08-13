Share:

Prime Minister will inaugurate the flagship project of government, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit on Thursday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced at a news conference that all the arrangements for the inauguration of the project, a gift from Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf Government for people of Peshawar have been finalized.

The BRT built at the cost around 70 billion rupees, will bring revolution in the provincial capital's transport system as approximately 340,000 common people will enjoy a safe, comfortable and affordable travel in luxury buses on daily basis.

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of total 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.