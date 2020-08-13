ISLAMABAD - Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House.
Senator A Rehman Malik and discussed political situation in the country with Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
A Rehman Malik apprised Bilawal Bhutto about his performance as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said a press release issued by the party secretariat. Bilawal Bhutto has directed the PPP leader to continue fulfilling his responsibility by highlighting public issues at every forum.