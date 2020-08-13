Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House.

Senator A Rehman Malik and dis­cussed political situation in the coun­try with Party chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari.

A Rehman Malik apprised Bilaw­al Bhutto about his performance as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said a press release issued by the party secretar­iat. Bilawal Bhutto has directed the PPP leader to continue fulfilling his responsibility by highlighting public issues at every forum.