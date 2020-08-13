Share:

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday warned against early reopening of educational institutions in the province.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani termed the private schools association’s decision about reopening of educational institutions tantamount to challenge the writ of the government.

He said that the association’s announcement triggered uncertainty among the students and the parents. The minister asked the private schools to follow the government’s instructions about reopening of educational institutions in the province.