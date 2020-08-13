Share:

KARACHI - Senator Taj Haider, member of Core-Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed his disappointment over the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan calling the Government of Sindh a “total failure”.

If the situation in Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore was indeed so bad, thousands of people would not be migrating to Sindh on daily basis from the rest of Pakistan, Senator Taj Haider said in a statement.

At present only in the Health Sector, 60 percent of the patients being treated in Sindh Public Sector Hospitals, free come from other provinces and other countries. SIUT, NICVD, Liver Transplant Hospital in Gambat, cancer treatment facilities are rated second to none; so is the IBA Sukkur, which is rated as the best university in Pakistan.

The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company in Thar which was reducing our dependence on imported fuels was a trend setter in self-reliance. Very soon the production of coal would increase 4 times that of its present level, he added.

It was the failure of the Federal Government in collecting and transferring tax resources to the provinces that remained the major handicap in the development of the provinces.

It was sad that the Chief Justice had raised the possibility of the failed Federal Government correcting the problems faced by the Sindh Government. It was also very unfortunate that the Attorney General, who belonged to Karachi, seconded this move instead of briefing the Court about the problems faced by the Sindh Government due to the failure of the Federal Government and its step motherly treatment of Sindh.

Senator Taj Haider respectfully asked the Chief Justice to divert his kind attention towards issues like complaints of throwing out of polling agents from polling stations in General Elections 2018, the failure of FBR, the fraudulent Census 2017 which did not count heavy migration from other provinces which was causing depletion of resources and aggravation of civic problems, the treatment meted out to the accused and litigants in lower courts, the delay in taking up the reference of judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the pending case of land reforms, the political victimization and one-sided accountability cases and many other such cases.

Senator Taj Haider concluded by quoting Mr. Justice Fakharuddin G Ibrahim who had said that if the judiciary was doing its job properly many things in the country could be set right.

Land allotted for housing

society being misused: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that lands worth billions of rupees in Sindh, were taken for cooperative housing schemes or industrial purposes, are now being used for commercial or residential purposes.

He said this while talking to media in his office, said a statement on Wednesday. He said that big frauds had also been committed in the name of housing schemes. Thirty years had passed and no industries had been set up on the lands acquired for industrial purposes.

Dharejo said that reforms were underway in the Anti-Corruption department. Efforts were being made to start training officers on modern lines so that they could deal with white collar crimes better. He said that he was trying to make the anti-corruption department an independent body so that action could be taken against the elements involved in corruption.

The Minister said that the time had come for all of us to play our effective role against corruption and rid Sindh province of corruption.