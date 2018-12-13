Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday while hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals ordered Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan to deposit Rs29.5 million.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan appeared before the Supreme Court on Thursday as it resumed hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals.

As the hearing went under way, the Chief Justice asked the premier’s sister, “How much did you buy the property for?” To this, Aleema responded, “I bought it for $370,000.”

When asked by the Chief justice when she bought the property, the premier’s sister said, “I bought it in 2008 and sold it last year.”

“Of the total amount of the property — I took 50% loan from the bank and put in 50% of my own money,” she added.

Aleema’s counsel Salman Akram Raja then said, “We have submitted details of bank transactions and accounts in court.”

The chief justice remarked, “Then deposit Rs18 million within a week.”

At this, the commissioner inland who probed Aleema Khan’s tax details informed the court, “As per our estimate in keeping with the documents, Aleema has to file tax returns worth Rs29.5 million.”

Further, the bench remarked, "Aleema Khan will have right of appeal, however, before that she will have to file income tax returns."

Justice Nisar added, "If the deposit is not made then her property will be seized."

During the last hearing of the case, the SC had sought a report on the inquiry against Aleema Khan .

Earlier, the Chief of Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.