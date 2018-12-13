Army to ensure secure environment for investors: COAS

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday the internal security situation of Pakistan has largely improved paving way for foreign investment.

“We will continue to play our part in ensuring secure environment for business and entrepreneurship in Pakistan by both local and foreign investors,” the army chief said this during his visit to Thar Coal Project.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, on the occasion, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on the progress of the pilot projects.

Later, the army chief interacted with combat crew taking part in the exercise at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Karachi.

On the occasion, General Javed said that the ongoing Pak-China International Air Exercise Shaheen-VII would further strengthen and promote friendship between China and Pakistan and enhance cooperation between the two great nations and armed forces of both countries.

The Army Chief witnessed the ongoing Pak-China International Air Exercise Shaheen-VII and lauded the professionalism of participants of exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting international air exercise in a befitting manner.

On his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

While highlighting the exemplary relations between Islamabad and Beijing, he said that the exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship, and cooperation between the two great nations as well as armed forces of both countries.

The exercise is seventh in the series of Shaheen exercises and is conducted each year on alternate basis.

On December 8, a Special Forces contingent of People’s Liberation Army China had arrived to the country to take part in Pak-China joint military exercise.

Troops of Special Service Group from both armies are participating in the three-week long exercise.

Earlier, the COAS visited Army Air Defence Centre Karachi and installed Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps at a simple but impressive ceremony.

The Army Chief appreciated the Corps for their contributions in war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Army Air Defence attended the ceremony.

The Army Chief also visited forward troops in Gadra Sector Sindh and commended operational preparedness and high state of morale of the troops.

He said Pakistan Army is fully committed to guard the frontiers of country. Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Commander Karachi Corps accompanied the Army Chief during the visit.

Army to ensure secure environment for investors: COAS