KASUR - The government performed nothing in first 100 days, said a PML-N leader. Talking to media, Usman Awan Kasuri said that rise in value of dollar had caused a great loss to the national economy.

He added that there was no rule of law in the country, and the government was making all decisions against the expectations of the public. He said that the inexperienced team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were wasting resources of the country.

He maintained that the government got no policy to tackle the rising value of dollar against rupee.

“Recently, Rs870 billion has been added further to foreign loans,” he said, adding that it would prove fatal for the national economy.

He stated that the government’s claims to get the country rid of foreign loans had proved mere hollow slogans, adding that the current prime minister had no vision for the development of the country.

Citizens demand repair to streetlights

Streetlights have been non-functional on Kasur Bypass since long. People, who travel regularly on the road, demand that the authorities concerned ensure repair to the streetlights as the entire road is covered under darkness with sunset, and it may cause serious mishaps.

Moreover, streetlights on other main roads including Kutchehry Road, Circle Road, Khara Road, Kot Murad Khan, Kot Haleem Khan, MA Jinnah Road and Ferozpur Road have also been non-functional for a long time. Social circles demand an end to this situation.

Encroachments on a thoroughfare

Vendors have established their stalls on Hussain Khanwala Road, connecting hundreds of villages.

The encroachments by the vendors have caused serious problems for the people, who regularly ravel on the road to reach their workplaces, and it has also affected the flow of traffic.

People living along the road have demanded that Kasur deputy commissioner take notice of the encroachments.