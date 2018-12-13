Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Raja Riaz has resigned from his office and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to reports Raja Riaz has gone estranged with the Federal government, therefore, he has tendered resignation as Parliamentary Secretary.

In the context of his resignation Raja Riaz has taken the stance that he was not taken into confidence before entrusting him responsibilities of Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum.

“I have remained Opposition Leader and Senior Minister in Punjab assembly. I cannot perform the duties of Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum and I will continue to work as MNA, he added.