Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's counsel appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in a case related to the alleged illegal demarcation of land by Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited.

Farooq H Naek provided an explanation to the NAB over the absence of his clients.

Zardari and Bilawal were summoned before the NAB as alleged shareholders of the private company.

Sources have informed that the NAB has taken the financial records of the Park Lane company, and have already interrogated the officials of Capital Development Authority and Revenue Department.

Bilawal, earlier, received a questionnaire early this week by a joint investigation team in a fake accounts case, in which his father, Zardari, and aunt, Faryal Talpur, have also appeared several times.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his response on the NAB’s probe, has reportedly said that the government is exerting pressure on the anti-graft body.

"We can clearly see the pressure being exerted by the government on the anti-graft body,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media upon arrival at the Parliament House.

“Government should let the accountability administrations work freely," the PPP chairman stressed.