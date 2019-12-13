Share:

Islamabad - PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was released from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday after completion of legal procedures on bail granted by Islamabad High Court (IHC) on medical grounds.

The government had declared PIMS cardiac centre as sub-jail for Asif Zardari when he was shifted to the hospital in October.

The IHC on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Asif Zardari in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts cases on medical grounds against surety bonds of Rs20 million.

A large number of supporters gathered at PIMS on the occasion of release of the former president claiming it a day of relief for him.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Assefa Bhutto Zardari, former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandwiwala and other senior party leaders were also present when the former president was released from the hospital.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman while talking to the media persons said that the PPP co-chairman had remained in all jails under false cases framed by the governments.

She said the government will suffer damage when the fabricated cases against him will end. She also said that former president’s health was affected and he will be shifted to another hospital soon.

PPP information secretary and MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah while commenting on Zardari’s release said today was a “good day” for the country and democracy.

She expressed the hope that like Zardari, other PPP leaders who are incarcerated due to “NAB’s black law” will also be given relief.

Shah said the court had granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds and merit after government-appointed doctors recommended his treatment at a specialist care facility.

Earlier PIMS medical team for Asif Zardar had nodded to include his personal physician in the medical board.

Medical Board had also conveyed its consent to the Ministry of Interior and Senate Secretariat in this regard.

Letter written to the Senate committee said that Asif Zardari is suffering from Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with complications peripheral and autonomic neuropathies. The letter also added that the patient is also suffering from coronary artery diseases with H/o multi vessels stenting, chorionic backache, hypertension, lower urinary tack symptoms, hand tremors, which worsen so activity and H/o low mood and lack of interest.

It said in view of the multiple issues and as desired by the Chairman Senate committee Zardari’s personal doctor Dr Asim Hussain may be included in the medical board knowing the previous medical history for further management.