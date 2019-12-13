Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister of Commerce and Industries, Haji Muhammad Khan on Thursday underlined the need for declaring Loralai as a separate division to streamline its administrative affairs. “Making Loralai a new division is my mission in which I will succeed soon,” the Minister said while highlighting his government’s initiative in resolving the locals issues of basic amenities. Haji Muhammad Khan said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to fulfill the promises made with the people of Loralai during the general election of 2018. He said that the government had taken several initiatives to ensure uninterrupted provision of clean water and rehabilitation of roads, besides revamping health and educational institutions of the area.