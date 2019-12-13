ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

The Army Chief was briefed about the ongoing projects at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, according to a statement by the ISPR directorate.

The statement said that the Army Chief lauded achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects. Earlier this month, the Army Chief flew in an F-16 fighter jet with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in another fighter jet as “both aircrafts proceeded to manoeuvre for a combat action simulation mission” at Pakistan Air Force Base Mushaf in Sargodha.

 