SARGODHA - A police constable was gunned down in an incident of firing in Chappri (Mianwali) police Area.

Police sources said on Thursday that on tip off constable Muhammad Ali of Chappri police station has conducted raids at the den of drug pushers when the unknown accused opened firing at the constable and fled from the scene; as a result Constable Muhammad Ali was injured seriously and died on the spot.

DPO Mianwali Asad Hassan Alvi and DSP Circle alongwith Elite Force reached the venue.

Police were conducting raids for the arrest of accused. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.