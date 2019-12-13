Share:

SIALKOT - Senior actress Uzma Gillani said that education is vital for making human personality complete. She said that everyone could be incomplete as education was also a key to success in every sphere of life.

She was addressing the students and their teachers during a motivational session held at University of Sialkot (USKT). Vice Chancellor Dr Saeedul Hassan Chiashti, Chairman University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas , Deans, HoDs, Media Advisor Rana Babar Suhail and a large number of the students attended.

Uzma Gillani stressed the need of promotion of quality education. She said that the students were the future of Pakistan as they could serve the nation and the country in a better way in future after getting education. She asked the teachers to focus on the character-building of the students.

She said that non could deny the importance of the pivotal role of the students in national development and prosperity.

Earlier, the students and the teachers accorded a warm rosy welcome to Pakistan’s senior actress Uzma Gillani upon her arrival at University of Sialkot (USKT) here today. She also hailed the splendid hospitality of people of Sialkot.

On this occasion, VC Dr. Saeedul Hassan Chishti, Chairman Faisal Manzur and CEO Rehan Younas paid rich tributes to Uzma Gillani for her lifelong meritorious services in acting.

