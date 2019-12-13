Share:

LAHORE - Amidst lawyers strike yesterday, the Lahore High Court Bar Association announced strike today as an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent to jail on judicial remand more than 20 PIC attack suspects. The investigating officer sought physical remand of accused for 14 days. However, the court sent them on judicial remand to jail. Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, vice president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Sughra Gulzar, advocates Nausheen Ambar and Tahir Minhaas represented the accused in the court. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court fixed for hearing petition agaisnt against the arrests. To ensure tight security arrangements, Punjab Home Department has approved the deployment of Rangers at key locations of the province to maintain the law and order situation of Lahore.