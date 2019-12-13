Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two student groups clashed on Thursday in the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), leaving one student dead and 13 others injured, one of them seriously.

According to the police, one of the groups had organised a book fair in the university. The clash broke out after harsh words were exchanged between the two groups.

According to a private TV channel, the clash broke out between the Saraiki Students Council and the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba when Liaquat Baloch, a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was delivering a speech at the varsity.

A spokesperson for the JI said that Liaquat Baloch remained safe during the clash.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said on Twitter that Islamabad local administration had taken over the security and the varsity compound was being searched.

“There was a clash between two student bodies in a University. Unfortunately one student died because of the skirmish. We have taken over the security. Police and Magistrates are on site. Rangers has been called in. Compound is being searched. Anyone having information may please call on 15,” tweeted the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.

Rangers called in to maintain law and order

According to PIMS spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja, the body of deceased Tufail Rehman and 29 other injured students were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He said on examination it was found that Tehful Rehman received gunshot wounds.

According to details, two groups clashed with each other in the vicinity of the university situated in sector H-11, Islamabad. As a result of the incident, a student identified as Tufail was killed during the exchange of firing. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police rushed to the site of incident to probe the matter of firing held between the two groups of students.

A police official said the students clashed during a book fair at the university’s premises and exchanged of fire.

JI chief Sirajul Haq condemned what he called an attack by “miscreants” on the education expo. He urged IJT activists to exercise restraint and be patient. Haq demanded the Islamabad administration to immediately arrest the attackers.

Meanwhile, an IIUI spokesman told APP that the university would remain closed on December 13 (Friday).