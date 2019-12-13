Share:

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Friday excused himself from hearing the case against eight detained lawyers regarding their release.

The lawyers have been arrested for attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during a violent protest against doctors. The police submitted report against the lawyers under anti-terrorism acts.

Further details suggest that Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq has forwarded the file to the LHC chief justice.

It is pertinent here to mention that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday (yesterday) sent eight arrested lawyers to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan had presided over the PIC riot case where scores of arrested lawyers were produced before the court amid tight security measures with their face covered.

The accused were presented in the ATC after two FIRs were registered against them in Shadman police station.

Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, vice president of Supreme Court Bar, Sughra Gulzar, advocate Nausheen Ambar and Tahir Minhaas represented the accused lawyers.