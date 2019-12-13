Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the blockage of official Facebook pages of the JI days ahead of its Kashmir Solidarity March in Islamabad.

Presiding over a meeting of party’s media and social media team here on Thursday, he said the JI was being victimized for raising voice in support of the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

He added the Kashmiri quest for freedom from Indian yoke was legitimate as per international laws.

Facebook had blocked JI Karachi official page two days ago and it suspended JI Lahore site on Wednesday. The FB management later restored the Karachi page but Lahore page was still inactive.

Senator Siraj said the JI was organizing a historic march in Islamabad on December 22 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who were under siege for over 130 days. Putting pressure on the government to take bold steps and start aggressive diplomacy on Kashmir was also the objective of the march which will be attended by thousands of people from across the country, he added.

Siraj issued direction to the social media team to make full preparation for the historic coverage of the Islamabad march.

Meanwhile, Siraj visited the families of three JI workers who were gunned down on GT Road five days ago. The victims were on their way to Muredke after appearing in a murder case in Ferozwala court when their opponents opened fired on them near Rana Town killing all three on sport.

Siraj demanded the arrest of the killers who were still at large despite assurance of their arrest four days ago by the police officials.

The JI chief said the murder of three people in a broad daylight was proof of poor law and order situation in Punjab. A law of jungle prevailed in the biggest province with people felt no protection even in their homes, he added.

JI Central Punjab Emir Javed Kasuri, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and other were also present on occasion. JI leadership expressed condolence with the families of the victims and prayed the deceased’s souls rest in peace.