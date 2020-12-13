Share:

Attock-Daylight murder attempt on rivals at busy road near sensitive buildings exposed poor security and response as two armed persons showered bullets over their rivals and fled successfully from the crime scene. Altaf Hussain and Abdul Sattar, both residents of village Saidan tehsil Hazro were coming back from session court Attock after appearing before the local court in case registered against them in Hazro Police station. As they came out, their two rivals riding a motorcycle showered bullets over them and fled from the crime scene successfully. Later, Rescue 1122 moved them to District Headquarters Hospital Attock from where both were shifted to Rawalpindi, where as per the police sources their condition is stated to be stable. According to police, one of the injured identified as Altaf is nominated accused in a murder case registered against him at Hazro Police station. He was recently released on bail from Attock jail. When contacted, spokesman of the District Police said that District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and formed a team led by ASP Saddar circle Jawad Ishaq comprising officials of elite force to trace the accused.

He said that police had arrested one accused while different hide outs are being raided to arrest the other one. Meanwhile Pindigheb police have arrested three accused involved in gang rape of an eleven years old girl, filming her naked and later blackmailing her. Those arrested include Ghulam Farid and Allah Rakha both r/o Vehari and Waris Ali r/o Fort Abbas Bahwalnagar.

On the other hand, three persons including two women were killed and four other injured in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock. In the first incident, a man and a woman travelling in a van died while four of their family members including two minors were injured as a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked the vehicle while over taking another vehicle on Hazara road near Jhari Kass in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Resultantly, one man identified as Khan Afsar and his relative Perveen Bibi died while four others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Hassanabdal from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. In another incident, a woman who worked as a beautician at a beauty parlour was shot dead and later her body was thrown at a deserted place near Dhoke Fateh in limits of Attock Police station. Police sources said that 35 years old woman and mother of five was missing for the last three days. Her bullet riddled body was found from a deserted place in pool of blood. Later, the body was shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.