LAHORE-Abubakar Talha (Wapda) and Ameer Mazari claimed the double crowns in the 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here at the PLTA courts on Saturday. Abubakar Talha, partnering with his brother Ali Talha (GCU), first won the Under-16 doubles final by beating Shaeel Durab and Hamza Jawad by 9-7. Talha brothers displayed high-quality tennis skills and matched fire-with-fire till the end, where they won the final in pro set by 9-7 to lift the title. Abubakar then, partnering with Ameer Mazari, overpowered Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab by 4-1, 4-1 in the Under-12 doubles final to earn his second title of the tournament. Ameer Mazari also completed his double crown triumph, when defeated Omer Jawad by 6-4 in the Under-12 singles final. The Under-16 singles title was clinched by talented Shaeel Durab, who routed Hassan Ali by 8-5. The Under-14 singles title was grabbed by Asad Zaman, who toppled Shehryar Anees by 8-5 while Omer Jawad lifted the Under-10 title by thrashing Ismail Aftab 6-1. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and later along with former Davis Cupper Inam-ul-Haq, he distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers.