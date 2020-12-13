Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the Opposition has twice rejected the dialogue offer of the government, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser may soon make another attempt to hold a parley with Parliamentary leaders of Opposition parties.

The National Assembly Speaker may invite the Opposition next week to decide about holding the National Assembly session.

The Speaker will offer the opposition to hold debate on national issues in length.

Parliamentary sources said that the Opposition would be approached by some senior members from Treasury benches.

They would convince the Opposition to agree on holding the National Assembly session without any delay.

On the other hand, the Opposition would try to further delay the upcoming session of the National Assembly as their leadership have already asked lawmakers to submit resignations to them.

Sources said that the Opposition members have also been conveyed to avoid holding direct meetings with the members of government on any Parliamentary affairs related matter.

The Parliamentary meetings including Standing Committee meetings are also not being held regularly due to the second wave of corona crisis.

Political and Constitutional experts viewed that President Arif Alvi should summon a National Assembly session which would expose the loyalty of Opposition members with their leadership.

Opposition parties leadership have claimed receiving resignations of their party members in bulk on a daily basis.