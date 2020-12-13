Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended 48th Basic Aviation Security Course Passing out Parade held at Airport Security Force Academy Karachi on Saturday.

A large number of serving and retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, COAS said that training of ASF trainees will enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the Army Chief expressed satisfaction with the training and performance of the ASF trainees and also appreciated participation of women in the force.

COAS congratulated the trainees and their families and distributed the prizes among the position holders.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Major General Zafar UI Haq, Director General Airport Security Force at the Academy.

Later, COAS visited Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh, where he was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari. During interaction, COAS appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi and paid homage to their sacrifices. On arrival, COAS also laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhuda.