Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least five people were killed when a speeding coach and a car collided with a long vehicle on M-5 Motorway at Tarind Muhammad Panah near here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident occurred at the M-5 motorway due to dense fog and fast speed of vehicles.

As per eyewitnesses’ account, the accident was so severe that the five passengers died on the spot, PTV news reported. Rescue teams reached site of the incident and shifted the bodies to hospitals.