HYDERABAD - Around seven hundred candidates appeared in pre-entry test which was conducted on Saturday by the management of newly established Government College University Hyderabad for admission to 230 seats in different disciplines. The university management had formed various committees which made arrangements of conducting pre-entry tests under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19. The candidates appeared in the test for admissions in second 4-Year BS Programme in disciplines of English, Education, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Zoology, Botany and Computer Sciences. Out of 320 seats, the university management has reserved 40 seats in each discipline.

The vice chancellor (VC) Government College University Hyderabad Prof Dr Nasiruddin Shaikh visited the examination blocks, each for 25 candidates where he reviewed the arrangements and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of teaching and non-teaching staff.