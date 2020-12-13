Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has determined the prices of the residences of Yousaf Khan, alias Dilip Kumar, and Raj Kapoor located in the provincial capital.

Director Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad told The Nation that they were following the procedures and the prices had been determined after a detailed assessment.

The value of Kapoor Haveli has been fixed at Rs1,50,00,000 (93,529 US dollars) while the price fixed for the house of Dilip Kumar is Rs80,56,696 (50,259 dollars).

The total land of Kapoor Haveli is six marlas located in Dakki Nalbandi locality, while the house of Dilip Kumar is four marlas situated in Shah Qali Qatal street near Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The archaeology department has sent a formal request to the provincial government for Rs20 million to purchase the houses from their current owners.

Kapoor Haveli, the ancestral house of Raj Kapoor, had been constructed between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the same house.

Similarly, Dilip Kumar’s home is more than 100 years old. In 2014, the then government of Nawaz Sharif had declared this house a national heritage but it has been in a very dilapidated condition.

The provincial government has decided to turn both the residences into museums. In addition to displaying art galleries there, the authorities also intend to arrange music and other cultural events in the premises in the future.