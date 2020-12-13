Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday has appealed the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Lahore rally to wear face masks while arriving at the venue.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N vice president has requested the PDM workers to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Dear all, as responsible citizens, please remember to wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after the rally," she wrote.

The PML-N vice president hoped that today’s public gathering will be historical