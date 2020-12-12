Share:

LAHORE - A high level working group meeting was convened the other day at Lahore High Court (LHC) to review the implementation status of Enforcing Contracts reforms under Ease of Doing Business. The meeting was co-chaired by Honourable Mr Justice Shahid Karim and Honorable Mr Justice Jawad Hassan. During the meeting, various reforms were discussed under enforcing contracts indicator that will facilitate and support the business environment in the province. The World Bank Group and Planning & Development Board are supporting this initiative being led by the Lahore High Court. The meeting was attended by Dr Wasif Khurshid, Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary, Planning & Development Board, and Ali Jalal, Programme Director, Planning & Development Board, Shehzad Shaukat, Ms Nudrat B. Abdul-Majeed Mian, Awais Malik, Mirza Nasir and other senior advocates and representatives of govt departments.