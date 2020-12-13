Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to summon former finance minister and PLM-N senior leader Ishaq Dar for recording his statement in the illegal appointment of former president ZTBL Syed Talat Mehmood case, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The documents available with The Nation reveal, “Misuse of authority by the Finanace Minister for illegal appointment of Syed Talat Mehmood in violation of Bank Nationalization Act, 1974 and “Fit & Proper Criteria” of State Bank of Pakistan.” Misuse of Authority by accused Syed Talat Mehmood, President ZTBL including 1228 illegal appointments of officers in ZTBL in various categories from OG III to OG-I and in executive cadre till SEVP made by accused on the basis of favouritism and nepotism. Fifty-eight illegal appointments of officers in Kissan Supports Service (Pvt) Ltd. (a subsidiary of ZTBL) in violation of an MoU between ZTBL & KSSL without any criteria. Extending undue monetary benefits to the employees of ZTBL by issuing illegal notification in lieu of Service Regulation 2005 in violation of Supereme Court of Pakistan orders. Extending undue benefit of “car Loan Depreciation Policy” to the ineligible employees and writing off heavy loans to the influential persons.”

The documents further pointed out corrupt practices in embezzlement of funds through illegal procurements, misuse of authority by CM Punjab, Secretary Cooperative Punjab and others of illegal appointment of Syed Talat Mehmood in violation the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank by laws and “fit & proper criteria” of State Bank of Pakistan.

The NAB Rawalpindi had received a complaint from President Employees Union ZTBL and others on the subject. After complaint verification at the NAB headquarters, inquiry was authorized on 26-06-2019 dated 23-05-2019 on multiple allegations.

The record, received from Cooperative Departments Punjab and PPCBL, revealed that Syed Talat Mehmood was appointed as President PPCBL in violation of the criteria as published in print media and Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank bylaws and “Fit & Proper criteria” of State Bank of Pakistan. He was declared ineligible during the initial scrutiny by the department according to the “Fit and Proper Criteria” of State Bank of Pakistan. His name was surprisingly included by the illegal Selection Committee headed by Naseem ud-Din Khan, ex-President BoP, along with others, illegaly constituted by Shahbaz Sharif, ex-CM Punjab. No record exists of the selection committee regarding the evaluation of 42 applicants and Syed Talat Mehmood was placed at top by the committee without any justification.

He was appointed PPCBL with the approval of Shahbaz Sharif without having any authority as the Board of Directors was competent to approve the appointment of President. The documents further said that in view of the findings a separate inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif and others on the allegations of illegal appointment of Syed Talat Mehmood as CEO Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd has been recommanded and forwarded to the NAB headquarters.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the NAB Rawalpindi had sent the case to the NAB headquarters for approval to shift the inquiry into investigation. They said the NAB headquarters has shifted the inquiry into investigation and regional Bureau to summon the former finance minister for recording his statement in this case. Former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and ex-president Syed Talat Mehmood are also accused in the case.