ISLAMABAD-Having created momentous waves in its first three Episodes, Velo Sound Stage’s penultimate Episode 4 continues to consolidate Pakistani Music by making it current and relevant, this time even more starkly implies by offering modernized versions of hits from the past. Music fans can expect to experience the episode’s opening act, music maestro Sajjad Ali in a new smooth, cool avatar reprising his own 1986 hit song ‘Dhuan’ which retains its original composition melody and lyrics by Sajjad Ali but is given a more upbeat, contemporary and “thriller” sound by music producers Usmaan and Haroon. Episode 4 also includes early noughties Rock band Aag which was formed in 2006 by brothers Haroon and Usmaan Sheikh whose once earthy Rock sound has been completely reinvented with a Retro-Pop vibe - a rebirth of Synthwave from the 80’ - with the searing song about lost love ‘’Sun Zara’ composed by Bilal Maqsood with deep lyrics by the legendary Anwar Maqsood and produced in terms of arrangement by the two band members Usmaan and Haroon dressed in an austere futuristic look.