Peshawar - Unidentified assailants gunned down two persons, including a former volunteer of the Razakar Force, Zulfiqar Khan, while two others received injuries here in Kotla Mohsin Khan area on Saturday.

According to police, Zulfiqar Khan son of Mir Rahman, resident of Gulbarg, along with his colleagues Usman Khan son of Said Ali and Amjad Khan son of Sabz Ali residents of Badhber were on their way to city, when some unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle in Kotla Mohsin Khan area in limit of Bhanamari Police Station. Zulfiqar and Usman Khan died on the spot, while Amjad Khan and a passerby Ilyas Khan son of Said Rahim, resident of Landi Arbab, were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) by Rescue 1122 for medical aid, while police shifted the dead bodies to mortuary for autopsy. Later the dead bodies were handed over to the heirs. Police have also lodged a FIR against unidentified persons and started investigation.