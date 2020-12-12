Share:

ISLAMABAD-WarnerMedia has concluded its investigation into the Justice League production. It comes after Cyborg actor Ray Fisher publicly accused filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on set over the summer. A statement released recently by the media company read: ‘WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.’ It wasn’t immediately clear what ‘remedial action’ was taken, but Fisher also took to Twitter with an update on the saga. The 33 year old wrote: ‘The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST: The investigation of Justice League is now complete. It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)’ He added: ‘And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.” ‘There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon.’