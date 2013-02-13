LAHORE - The Pakistan team management in South Africa has turned to religion, offering 'sadqa' (alms) to the needy people in Cape Town after a raft of injuries to its key players hit the visitors ahead of the second Test at Newlands.One opening batsman, Nasir Jamshed, turned his ankle during a fielding drill. Another, M Hafeez, had a viral infection that kept him out of the practice match, his only chance to get batting practice ahead of the second Test. And the wicketkeeper, Sarfraz Ahmed, was hit on the nose by a delivery from the team's premier spinner, Saeed Ajmal while pacer Junaid Khan has a skin problem. After a massive thrashing at the hands of South Africa and already losing Taufiq Umar and Harris Sohail to injuries, it is obvious that Pakistan have not had the best time in South Africa. The team management offered sadqa to ward off the crisis by sacrificing a goat and distributing its meat among the Muslim community there. MISBAH DETERMINED: However captain Misbahul Haq does not seem to mind the problems facing by his squad as he was full of good news two days before the Newlands match. Jamshed, he said, was feeling much better and is available to play. Hafeez would be over his illness in time and Sarfraz's nose has got over the shock. "It was just a small thing," Misbah said, dismissively. The best news though, particularly for neutrals interested in novelty, is that the 7ft 1in quick bowler, M Irfan could make his debut on Thursday. Always cagey about team selection before a match, Misbah would not confirm it except to say "hopefully," when asked if Irfan was likely to play but all the signs point to it. Irfan took match figures of 7 for 40 against the Emerging Cape Cobras. His discipline was much sharper than it had been in the first practice game, played against a South African Invitation side in East London, where he was the most expensive bowler in the first innings. IRFAN: THE X-FACTOR?: Still, he was the most imposing presence on the field even then and many expected him to play for the first time in Tests at the Wanderers, where the bounce would have been to his liking. "When he wasn't selected to play, we were surprised," Alviro Petersen, South Africa's opening batsman said. "We had done a lot of analysis is on him and he definitely offers something different." Misbah explained that as much as temptation existed to play Irfan at a venue like the Bullring, it was more important to ensure he is completely ready for a Test match. "He is really improving, his fitness is improving and his second and third spells are getting better," he said. "He is also able to pitch the ball in the right areas more often and is generating good pace, even when pitching the ball up." Even though the bounce in Cape Town is not as steep as in Johannesburg, the physical presence of Irfan alone may give Pakistan a psychological boost which some may argue is much needed. Petersen thinks they are "a little scarred," by what happened to them in the first Test but Misbah dismissed such concerns. "Whenever you come to these conditions, you need to be mentally ready. It's always a challenge, but we must forget what happened in the first Test," he said. He also indicated that Pakistan will not tinker with their batting line-up to include an extra opener to bat at No 3 and see off the new ball if needed. "Wherever you go in the world, six batsmen and a wicketkeeper have to take responsibility," Misbah said. Everywhere but South Africa, of course, where a seven-man batting line-up is the new strategy. SHINING SUN BRINGS GOOD NEWS: Hot weather in the build-up to the match has left the Cape Town surface dry and set up what Allan Donald called a "grafting wicket," for what could turn out to be the bowlers' first challenge of the summer. None of the three Tests played so far have gone the distance largely because South Africa's attack has cleaned up opposition cheaply. This time though, they may not have conditions to facilitate that. "It's not quite a 49 all out pitch," Petersen said after examining the Newlands strip. Although there was rain in the city over the weekend and some is expected on Wednesday, neither Donald nor Petersen thinks the nature of the pitch will change too much and both expect a "good Test wicket," that will provide a more balanced contest. Pakistan will benefit from that. "If there is one ground where they can bounce back its Newlands," Petersen said. Not only will it be gentler in terms of pace and bounce, it is the surface most likely to provide something for the spinners although South Africa are mindful to keep that to a minimum. "We don't want to bring their spinners into it at all," Donald said. Newlands may not be as difficult as the Wanderers, but it will still need a stunning effort to beat South Africa where only Australia have managed to since readmission. BOB WOOLMER REMEMBERED: Meanwhile, the Pakistan team also showed its attachment and respect for the former coach, late Bob Woolmer, in Cape Town. Woolmer had died a natural death in the team hotel during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies and his sixth death anniversary falls next month. The Pakistan team specially invited Woolmer's wife and son for a tribute at the long room of the Centurion stadium to express their respect for the late coach.