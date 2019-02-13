Share:

Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday that their negotiation team will meet the American special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Feb. 18.

The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that by the formal invitation of the government of Pakistan another meeting is scheduled to take place between the negotiation teams of the Taliban and United States on February 18 in Islamabad.

The negotiation team of the Taliban will also meet with the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold comprehensive discussions about Pak-Afghan relations and issues pertaining to Afghan refugees and Afghan businessmen.