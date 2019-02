Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound grief over death of eminent religious scholar Mufti Basheer Ud Din, who was grand Mufti of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that late Mufti Basheer Ud Din had throughout his life supported the movement for the freedom of Kashmir.

He offered his deep condolences to the grieved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and highest abode of Heaven.