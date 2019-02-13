Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has vowed to restore the lost glory of Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh with the cooperation of the elected representatives.

The elected representative fully aware the issues being faced by the people, therefore the task of making Hyderabad an exemplary city of the country would be achieved with their support and cooperation, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while addressing the participants of the meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday. The meeting was attended among others by MNA Salahuddin Shaikh, MNA Sabir Kaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Ghulam Rasool and representatives of SITE Association Hyderabad reviewed at length the issues being face by the citizens of Hyderabad and took important decisions.

The Commissioner made it clear that order of the Water Commission of the Supreme Court would be implemented at all cost with strict action against those who found guilty of negligence. He informed the participants that he personally monitoring the situation of Hyderabad and all issue including health and sanitation, sewerage, development and hospitals would be settled by the administration with the support and cooperation of the elected representatives.

Under maintenance and repair work, the Commissioner informed the participants that the department concerned have been engaged in completing 165 development schemes in the city and soon these scheme would start providing benefits to citizens.

The Commissioner informed that renowned urologist and chief of SIUT has expressed his wish of establishing SIUT Unit in Hyderabad so that affected kidney patients should get medical treatment and dialysis facilities at their own city.

He further informed that work on shifting of old vegetable market to new location is underway as the process of removal of encroachments as well as construction of roads and shed at new vegetable market has been started so that market could be shifted according to its master plan.

The filter plant of Jamshoro Road is functioning well while work on other schemes of water supply is being carried out with full swing and the same would be completed within short span of time, the Commissioner informed and added that all out efforts are being made to make anti-encroachment campaign successful so that traffic management system could be ensured in right direction.

About the affairs of Public School Hyderabad, he informed that the matter has been discussed with Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh Education Secretary and efforts are being made to restore the school status with the cooperation of IBA Sukkur.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah informed the meeting that the district administration has been engaged in resolving the issues of encroachments, cleanliness and traffic management. The district administration has submitted a proposal to Sindh Government for construction of a ring road in order to overcome the issue of traffic management, he said and added that directives have also been issued to WASA and HMC to replace or repair the damaged water supply pipelines in order to settle the issues of shortage of water or inadequate sewerage system.

MNA Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani has called upon the administration to save 100 acres allocated land for graveyard at Tando Muhammad Khan Road from land grabbers. MNA Salahuddin has underlined the need of bringing out permanent solution of the issues of Hyderabad city with preparation of master plan so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.