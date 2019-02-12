Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Former Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Imran Aslam allegedly violated service rules and illegally appointed two blue-eyed persons besides promoting third one without constituting departmental promotion committee (DPC).

Reliable sources divulged that former Director ET&NC Imran Aslam, currently posted as Deputy Secretary Narcotics Control at Lahore, on dated December 27, 2017, promoted a Constable (BS-5) Malik Muhammad Sharif of Rahim Yar Khan to the post of Junior Clerk BS-11 in the quota of DG Khan Division and also allowed him to continue working at Rahim Yar Khan. The sources informed that the promotion was made without constituting departmental promotion committee (DPC), a prerequisite for legitimating any such departmental act.

Moreover on dated December 29, 2017, he (Imran Aslam) also appointed on regular basis two blue-eyed persons as Junior clerk BS-11 namely Mohsin Ali Shah of Kabirwala against existing vacancy in DG Khan and Muzammil Ismail of DG Khan against existing vacancy in Layyah in the name of Rule-17A of Punjab Civil Servants.

Talking to The Nation, an officer of ET&NC Department DG Khan, request not to be named, disclosed that former ET&NC director Imran Aslam blatantly violated the directions of the Services and General Administration Department (Regulations Wing) the Punjab Government vide notification No GOR-III (S&GAD) 1-5/2006(P), dated December 22, 2017 and issued three illegal orders on 27-12-2017 and 29-12-2017 allegedly "to gain illegal gratifications."

The officer revealed that the Punjab ET&NC Department Lahore issued a letter on January 9, 2018 for preparation of a working papers / synopsis of all employees who fall in the purview of promotion criteria particularly of BS-01 to BS-04 in the light of S&GAD notification issued on December 22, 2017. "But the former director prior to the issuance of the said departmental letter, issued three illegal orders, killing the merit and governing rules as well as misused the 20 percent quota for Constable (BS-5) in the Excise and Taxation.

The officer also expressed displeasure over the discriminatory S&GAD notification issued on December 22, 2017, saying that this notification has simply deprived all constables of the ET&NC Department, number in thousands, of their to promotion and make their career best as per their higher qualification during service.

He pointed out that prior to this discriminatory notification, it was a routine practice that Constables up to BS-5 were eligible for promotion to the post of junior clerk in BS-11 and thousands of constables had availed this opportunity in past. But now all such officials who fulfil the basic criteria and are eligible, are facing hardships to get promotion, he regretted.

On the other hand, many officials have become rolling stones in different courts for seeking justice for their best career and promotion.