LAHORE - Number two seeded Rukhsar Mirza of Karachi Tuesday received a major upset defeat when unseeded Fatima Almani of Hyderabad clinched straight win in girls Under-18 of first Boulevard Mall National Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Hyderabad Gymkhana Tennis Court.

READ MORE: Taliban to meet Imran Khan, US envoy on Feb 18

According to information made available here, Fatima Almani of Hyderabad showed outstanding skills and registered straight defeat of 6-0, 6-0 against second seeded Rukhsar Mirza of Karachi. However, in the second game, Karachi-based Warisha Das reached the final of under-18 defeating her opponent Sonita Taj of Mirpurkhas by 6-0, 6-1.

In quarterfinals of men singles, Muhammad Ali defeated Haider Khan by 6-2, 6-0, Anas Khan defeated Noor by 6-3, 6-0 and Saad defeated Qamar Habib by 6-1, 6-0. In boys under-18 doubles, Mahatir Muhammad and Hashish Kumar defeated Asad and Haider Khan by 6-0, 6-3 and registered their place in the final where they would play against Muhammad Ali and Mazhar Hayat, who also reached in the final by defeating Shahzad and Wasi Haider by 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

In the quarterfinal of under-10 singles, Abu Bakar Talha of Lahore defeated Abdul Ali by 4-0, 4-0 while in the first round of the same category, Ameer Mirza of Lahore clinched victory against Ibrahim Qazi by 1-4, 5-4, 4-0 and Ismail Qazi defeated Manoon Khan by 4-0, 4-0.  In the first round of singles 50 plus, Aslam Chohan has defeated Dr Siraj Haq by 6-2, 6-3 while Qamar Habi announced retirement against Brigadier Sarwar at 6-2, 2-1.