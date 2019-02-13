Share:

LAHORE - Number two seeded Rukhsar Mirza of Karachi Tuesday received a major upset defeat when unseeded Fatima Almani of Hyderabad clinched straight win in girls Under-18 of first Boulevard Mall National Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Hyderabad Gymkhana Tennis Court.

According to information made available here, Fatima Almani of Hyderabad showed outstanding skills and registered straight defeat of 6-0, 6-0 against second seeded Rukhsar Mirza of Karachi. However, in the second game, Karachi-based Warisha Das reached the final of under-18 defeating her opponent Sonita Taj of Mirpurkhas by 6-0, 6-1.

In quarterfinals of men singles, Muhammad Ali defeated Haider Khan by 6-2, 6-0, Anas Khan defeated Noor by 6-3, 6-0 and Saad defeated Qamar Habib by 6-1, 6-0. In boys under-18 doubles, Mahatir Muhammad and Hashish Kumar defeated Asad and Haider Khan by 6-0, 6-3 and registered their place in the final where they would play against Muhammad Ali and Mazhar Hayat, who also reached in the final by defeating Shahzad and Wasi Haider by 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

In the quarterfinal of under-10 singles, Abu Bakar Talha of Lahore defeated Abdul Ali by 4-0, 4-0 while in the first round of the same category, Ameer Mirza of Lahore clinched victory against Ibrahim Qazi by 1-4, 5-4, 4-0 and Ismail Qazi defeated Manoon Khan by 4-0, 4-0. In the first round of singles 50 plus, Aslam Chohan has defeated Dr Siraj Haq by 6-2, 6-3 while Qamar Habi announced retirement against Brigadier Sarwar at 6-2, 2-1.