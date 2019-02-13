Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday submitted presents worth Rs6.35 million that he received during his tour to Saudi Arabia to Toshakhana.

The gifts were given to the foreign minister by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to details, the gift items include Rolex wrist watch (Rs4,850,000), gold pen with gems (Rs950,000), gold pair of cufflinks (Rs135,000), tasbeeh (prayer beads) with gems and gold chain (Rs205,000) and a gold ring (Rs210,000).

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the former rulers thought it was their right to keep the presents that they received from foreign countries but he cannot keep these valuable items.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited Saudi Arabia on September 19.