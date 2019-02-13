Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four matches were decided on the inaugural day of the NBP Ladies National Tennis Championship 2019, as continuous drizzle prevented other matches to be held at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Courts on Tuesday. The first match of the tournament was won by Shiza against Zoya Ahsan after good contest between relatively new players. Sheeza Sajid defeated Alia Usman in second match of ladies singles. Shahida Farooq moved to second round of the category with walkover against Adela Miron. Sara Khan in girls U-14 played well to down Mahnoor Farooqui in first match of the category, while Zara Khan defeated Mahrukh Farooqui in a well-contested three-set match.–Staff Reporter