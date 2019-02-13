Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with former Army Chief General(retd) Raheel Sharif discussed regional security environment and reiterated Islamabad’s unflinching support to the initiatives of Saudi Arabia–based Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) for bringing durable peace and stability.

Gen Raheel Sharif, who is Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Alliance against terrorism, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed overall security situation of the region and the role Pakistan could play in collaboration with IMCTC in establishing durable peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting besides discussing regional security environment and efforts for peace and stability Premier Khan reiterated his commitment to bring enduring peace and stability in Pakistan while supporting all peace initiatives for regional peace.

PM emphasised greater regional cooperation to eradicate violence and extremism. PM appropriated IMCTC charter for its efforts towards countering violent extremism.

Before meeting Premier Khan Gen Raheel held a detailed meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former Army chief briefed Foreign Minister about the measures being taken by the coalition in order to combat terrorism, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office. The foreign minister “lauded the efforts of the coalition force to establish peace and stability in the region”.

The two also talked about the importance of regional peace and stability and other matters of mutual interest.

The former army chief then met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the latter’s chamber at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by members of Senate and IMCTC.

A day earlier, he met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. A press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that “matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability” were discussed during Gen(retd) Sharif’s meeting with Army Chief.

“COAS appreciated the efforts of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition towards regional peace and security,” the ISPR added.

It is pertinent to mention here that all these meetings and developments ahead of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had acquired special significance and were taken as the spade work by his team ahead of his landing in Islamabad on Feb. 16. It would be his first visit to Pakistan after becoming the crown prince in June 2017. He will later travel to Malaysia before going to Delhi on Feb 19.