KASUR-The administration, with the cooperation of private sector, established the second Child Trauma Centre in Kasur district at Bhatti Hospital.

It was inaugurated by Kasur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseema Umer here on Tuesday.

Talking to media, the DC said that the trauma centre had been established on the directions of Punjab government and Federal Ombudsman to provide specialised mental health facilities to the children.

"The administration has cooperated with the private sector to ensure the provision of best quality healthcare to the children and the services of psychiatrists and psychologists will be available at the trauma centre," she said. She ordered the officials concerned to provide the furniture for children's recreation at the centre.

She appreciated the offer of Bhatti Hospital's management to organise awareness camps for children, adding that the collective efforts by the government and society could brighten the future of the children.

"A trauma centre has already been working at Kasur DHQ Hospital under the supervision of Psychology Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Lahore," she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Shehzad, Bhatti Hospital Dean Asif Naqvi, Director Arshad Bhatti, Incharge Child Protection Bureau Zartab Gul marked their presence on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kasur Assistant Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathiya paid a surprise visit to DHQ hospital to check the medical facilities and attendance of the staff. On the special orders of Deputy Commissioner, the AC visited medical ward, surgical ward, and emergency ward to inquire after the health of patients.

Citizens lose cash, valuables

Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in various incidents of robbery and theft here.

According to police sources, two robbers snatched Rs200,000 from a motorcyclist on the way home after withdrawing money from a bank. Similarly, three robbers snatched Rs12,000 from Munawar Bibi near Kasur Road, Ellahabad.

In another incident, three robbers looted Rs25,000 from Rashid Ali in Kot Radha Kishan near Haji Park Mosque. Whereas in Thang Khatrian, an area of Jakababad, thieves stole cattle heads valuing Rs175,000 from the haveli of Ahmed Khan. Local police were doing investigation.

9 KITE FLYERS,

SELLERS ARRESTED

Nine kite flyers and kite sellers were arrested and enormous number of kites and string rolls were recovered.

The Okara police had took severe action against kite flying and kite selling and in different raids arrested nine persons including Haroon Shahzad, Junaid, Umair, Muhammad Azam, Kashif Masih, Muhammad Saleem, Anwar, Liaqat Ali and Asif. Enormous numbers of kites and string rolls were also recovered. Cases were registered accordingly.