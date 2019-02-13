Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman and sought reply on how quota can be allocated under the category of special zone with respect to nine seats.

These special zones were made for backward areas, the government counsel told Justice Jawad Hassan who was hearing a petition filed by Sheraz Zaka on behalf of petitioners Ahmad Sher and others. He argued that according to article 27 of the Constitution, no quota or reserved seats can be allotted to any specific area after 40 years period which has elapsed after year 2014.

Hence the recruitment for provincial management services should take place on open competition and transparency principles, and seats reserved for special backward areas of Punjab should be declared illegal in violation of Article 27 of the constitution, he argued.

The court directed the assistant advocate general that Punjab Public Service Commission know about the article 27 and hence no seats could be reserved for any special zone or area now. He observed the matter is of public importance and give a short date for a week. Later the hearing was adjourned till February 22.