Bahawalpur -15th Cholistan Jeep Rally will start today in the desert of Bahawalpur near Derawar Fort.

Vehicle inspection, drivers and navigators’ medical check-up, drivers’ conference and qualifying round will be held today. Race will began tomorrow. There are more than 120 different categories of vehicles participating in the race. Women drivers will also be taking part in three categories. Vehicles will complete 250km distance on 14th Feb while 15th Feb will be the rest day for drivers.

They will resume their journey on 16th Feb and will complete another 220km distance. Drivers will cover the desert area in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar. There will be a cultural show on 15th night at Derawar Fort wherein local folk singers will perform. This year, Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also arranged a trade fair to promote local culture and Islamia University has provided 10 university busses from Bahawalpur to Cholistan free of cost for the promotion of tourism.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to visit the rally and watch the event.